Sacrilege attempt in historic temple in Patiala

Chandigarh, Jan 24 (IANS) An alleged sacrilege attempt was made at the historic temple in Patiala on Monday and the perpetrator has been arrested, police said.



The accused has been identified as Rajdeep Singh.



Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Garg told that the media the accused was arrested and additional police has been deployed at the spot.



The entire incident was caught on a CCTV and its footage has gone viral. In the video, a masked man was seen trying to deface the idol. The man was pushed aside by the priest, preventing the accused from commiting the crime.



Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, in a tweet, said: "Some vested interests are continuously trying to destabilise the social harmony of Punjab on the eve of the upcoming elections, but I will not let them be succeed in their malicious motives."



--IANS

