Sachin Pilot criticises hate speech at 'Dharam Sansad', slams BJP

By Suaib Mohammad Khan

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) Congress leader Sachin Pilot has criticised the rhetoric around "threat to Hinduism", and controversial remarks made on Mahatma Gandhi at the Dharam Sansad -- a religious conclave that was held in Uttar Pradesh's Haridwar recently.





During the conclave, some Hindu seers expressed concern over the "threat" to Hinduism. Reacting to this, Pilot said "the country's Parliament hardly functions... but in the name of religion such statements are made at Dharma Sansad. Mahatma Gandhi is insulted and his assassin Nathuram Godse is praised".



During an interaction with IANS, the former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan said such remarks are being made to create division in society.



"Such statements should be condemned... and action should also be taken. You cannot call yourself a religious Guru if you insult Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi," Pilot said.



Asked if such statements were made keeping in mind the upcoming assembly elections in five states including Uttar Pradesh, the Congress leader said: "Whenever elections are round the corner, such statements can be heard. And that happens because they are unable to garner votes on the plank of development."



"You may say anything to grab headlines, and provoke people and divert their attention from the core issues. However, people now a days understand everything. They won't let divisive elements come into the play, and would cast votes over the issues that matter," he said.



On the meeting between the Election Commission (EC) and Health Ministry amid the growing concerns over the new Omicron variant of Covid-19, Pilot said: "The decision to postpone polls rests on the EC. The poll panel should appear as an independent body."



"We all have seen what happened during the second wave of Covid-19. That cannot be overlooked. EC's decision would be followed. People's health and safety are also important."



The Congress leader also said the Bharatiya Janata Party is losing its ground in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.



He further sounded critical over "restrictions" on Congress rallies. "... but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath get permission to hold rallies anywhere, and thousands of people attend them," Pilot said.



He asserted that the Congress is in a position to offer "a better option" to people. "We are working really hard," he said.



"Under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (party general secretary and UP in-charge), we are about to deliver stunning results," he added.



