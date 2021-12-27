Sachin Pilgaonkar, Sooraj Barjatya look back on 40 years of 'Nadiya ke Paar'

Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) As Rajshri Productions' 'Nadiya ke Paar' is all set to complete 40 years on January 1, 2022, the film's lead actor Sachin Pilgaonkar and the grandson of Rajshri founder Tarachand Barjatya - Sooraj Barjatya - recalled the film's journey and its impact on popular culture.



Reminiscing about the old days, Sachin said, "It feels surreal to fathom the fact that 'Nadiya ke Paar' will be celebrating its 40th anniversary. That film instantly became a career-defining moment for me with its impeccable portrayal of rural families, raw and simple love shared by two young people and music that got the entire nation humming to it."



He added, "It really captured the innocence and simplicity of the early '80s. For me, revisiting 'Nadiya ke Paar' is like stepping into a time machine and getting teleported to those happy days instantly."



Commenting on the occasion, Sooraj Barjatya said, "Some films capture the era in a way that after decades also, just one rewatch and you're instantly teleported to that time. 'Nadiya ke Paar' is one such film for me. A very simple yet moving story of two people in love along with their families, it captures all the possible emotions in the spectrum of drama and radiates nostalgia every time you see it."



Revealing what the film means to him, he says, "The film is like a family legacy for me and celebrating 40 years of 'Nadiya ke Paar' feels like an intimate celebration. Also, kudos to my seniors at Rajshri, director Govind Moonis, music director Ravindra Jainji, Sachinji, Sadhana Singhji and the full team who poured their heart and soul into this film (sic)."



With the film gearing up for a showcase on Zee Bollywood, Sooraj said, "And I cannot think of a better way to start this new year than this celebration of the 40 years of 'Nadiya ke Paar' on Zee Bollywood."



