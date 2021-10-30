Sachin-Jigar's Diwali song 'Kill Chori' featuring Shraddha Kapoor is out

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Music director duo Sachin-Jigar released their new Diwali song 'Kill Chori' featuring Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor and YouTuber Bhuvan Bam.



The song has been sung by Ash King, Nikitha Gandhi and is written by Vayu.



Sachin-Jigar said: "We wanted to bring a peppy song that has a party vibe. We hope the listeners connect with Kill Chori and shower their love on us like always."



They added: "The track is lively; it instantly lightens up the mood and creates the ambience of a party. We had great fun making the song. Shraddha and Bam have added their sparkling charm to it."



It has been an eventful year for the duo with the music album of films 'Roohi', 'Hum Do Humare Do' and 'Bhoot Police'.



