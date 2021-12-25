SA v IND: Very clear on the playing XI we want for Boxing Day Test, says Dravid

Centurion, Dec 25 (IANS) India head coachO Rahul Dravid said that the members of the team are very clear about the composition of the playing eleven ahead of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion. But Dravid refused to reveal the playing eleven, saying that the world will get to know about it on the morning of the match. India begin their three-match Test series on Sunday.



"I think we are very clear within our group of what kind of team (playing eleven) is going to be leading into the Boxing Day Test match. I just like to keep it that way. As someone just from a perspective of a batsman, I would certainly like want to know what will be the opposition's bowling attack and what the team is, and what they are playing. So, I think what we are clear and we don't see the need to inform the opposition of what exactly the eleven is going to be. So, we will see that tomorrow morning at the start of the match," said Dravid in the pre-match virtual press conference.



Dravid felt confident about the fast-bowling attack doing well in the South African conditions. "I certainly feel that we have got a great attack this time, we have got a fantastic attack. We have got some good experience in the overall squad. So that's something we can take a lot of heart from. We know that we can certainly fight back and take 20 wickets in these conditions."



