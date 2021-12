SA v IND: Playing at home obviously gives us little bit of an upper hand, says Elgar

Johannesburg, Dec 24 (IANS) South Africa Test captain Dean Elgar believes that his team playing the three-match series against India at home gives them 'little bit of an upper hand'. He added that with the team slated to play in a Test match after nearly six months meant that the players have taken time to hit the straps.



South Africa will be up against an Indian team looking for their first-ever series win in the Rainbow nation.



"I think it's pretty even-stevens. Us playing at home obviously gives us little bit of an upper hand. They (India) are ranked number one in the world. The mere fact that we are playing in our backyard gives us still the upper hand going into the series," said Elgar in the virtual press conference.



South Africa last played a Test match against West Indies in June and Elgar admitted that it took a couple od days for the team to adjust to the demands of the long format. "It has taken us a few days. Luckily, we had three-day build-up at the Wanderers prior to us getting together at SuperSport Park. It has taken a few days to hit the straps but we kind of knew that it would be a part of the process in building up to the first game against India."



"I know some guys might have been little bit frustrated by not having the right rhythm they are used or accustomed to. It's nice to see the guys on the last training session today at SuperSport Park. Good to see everyone firing at the right level where we expect to be."



