S. Korea unlikely to drastically tighten virus curbs despite surging infections

Seoul, Dec 2 (IANS) South Korea is unlikely to reimpose tighter social distancing rules despite surging Covid-19 infections, as the government is set to announce new measures to tame the latest wave of infections, a senior presidential official said on Thursday.



The new measures will be announced on Friday as the nation is battling to contain virus infections, with daily cases standing at a record high of more than 5,200 earlier in the day.



"Rather than a drastic tightening of distancing rules, (the government) will announce measures on how to fine-tune (current measures)," Park Soo-hyun, senior presidential secretary for communication, told a KBS YouTube channel.



Park's remarks were somewhat in contrast to his remarks on Wednesday, when he told another YouTube channel that the government could make "big adjustments" to its containment measures if the Omicron variant spreads, Yonhap news agency reported.



If the government reimposes stricter distancing rules and limits private gatherings, it will have a negative impact on businesses of self-employed people, Park said.



Park said containment measures will be applied "flexibly," depending on the situation of the Omicron variant and the pace of Covid-19 infections.



On Wednesday, health authorities detected Omicron in five people, including a fully vaccinated couple who had visited Nigeria from November 14-23.



South Korea started to ease social distancing measures in November following its initiation of its "living with Covid-19" scheme aimed at helping people's gradual return to normalcy.'



--IANS

int/sks/bg