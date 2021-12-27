S. Korea reports another suspected bird flu case

Seoul, Dec 27 (IANS) South Korea on Monday reported another suspected case of highly pathogenic avian influenza at a duck farm in a southwestern county, the Agriculture Ministry said.



According to the ministry, the latest case was reported at the farm raising about 10,000 ducks in Busan, 280 km south of Seoul, Yonhap news agency reported.



There is no poultry farm within one kilometer of the farm in question.



Health authorities have cordoned off the site and taken other precautionary measures to prevent the potential spread of the disease outside the farm, the authorities said.



Highly pathogenic avian influenza is very contagious among birds and can cause severe illness and even death, especially in domestic poultry.



The country has been reporting a slew of bird flu cases since November this year.



Meanwhile in northern Israel, 5,000 cranes were found dead at the Hula Lake Reserve, amid an outbreak of avian flu that has also seen the culling of more than half a million chickens and turkeys, the Times of Israel reported.



Three other outbreaks of bird flu were discovered in chicken coops in Ein HaHoresh in the Hefer Valley, the Ram-On moshav in Gilboa and in Givat Yoav in the Golan Heights, Ynet reported on Monday.



The centres have been isolated and there is active monitoring of additional farms in the area.



