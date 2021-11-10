S. Korea, Pacific Alliance agree to boost cooperation in green sectors

Seoul, Nov 10 (IANS) South Korea and a group of Latin American countries agreed to respond preemptively to the climate change crisis and seek ways to deepen cooperation in green sectors, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.



At the Korea-Pacific Alliance Green Economy Forum, held both online and offline in Seoul, the two sides discussed cooperation on the hydrogen economy and other energy transition efforts, as they acknowledged the need for a shift to a low-carbon and eco-friendly economy, according to the ministry, Yonhap news agency reported.



Ministers and other senior officials from the four members of the Pacific Alliance -- Chile, Colombia, Peru and Mexico -- attended the hybrid forum. Ecuador, which is seeking to become the alliance's associate member, was also invited to the event.



In his opening address, South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong called on the members of the trade bloc to expand cooperation against climate change and create new growth drivers for a green economy.



The Pacific Alliance is a key economic bloc for South Korea, with the region accounting for 60 per cent of the country's total trade with Central and South America. South Korea joined the alliance as an observer in 2013, and it is seeking to become an associate member.



--IANS

int/sks