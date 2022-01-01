S. African Prez remembers victims of Covid-19 in New Year message

Johannesburg, Jan 1 (IANS) The South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has said the country is taking stock of the loss caused by Covid-19 with many lives lost in 2021 due to the pandemic.



Ramaphosa made the remarks on Friday while delivering the New Year message for 2022, Xinhua news agency reported.



"This is a sad time and a reminder of what they have lost and in many homes tonight, there's an empty space, which was once occupied by a father, mother, sister, brother, or a child. During the course of the year, we have lost men and women who were pillars of strength in our communities, leaders, activists, and veterans of our struggle for liberation. For many of us, this is also a time to look back at the year we have been through, a time to reflect on the year that has gone by," he added.



He said that people should use this time of the year to make a positive contribution in one way or the other in their communities.



Ramaphosa wished the people well in 2022.



"As we welcome in the New Year, I wish you all joy, happiness, prosperity and peace. This is a special time of year for us all. It is a time for family and enjoying quality time with those we love."



The President called on the people to work towards building "a better South Africa in 2022".



Some of those who succumbed to Covid-19 in 2021 include former Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu, Member of Parliament Tozama Mantashe, businessman and investor Jabu Mabuza, and Giovanni Pretorius, an Olympic boxer.



As of Thursday, a total of 91,061 people had succumbed to Covid-19 in South Africa.



--IANS

int/khz/

