Ryan Reynolds: Putting my phone down at night has changed my life

Los Angeles, Nov 10 (IANS) Actor Ryan Reynolds has found putting his phone down at night a "weirdly and unexpectedly restorative" practice.



The star, who is gearing up for the release of his next 'Red Notice' on Netflix, told US TV show 'Extra' about the things he's learned from the Covid-19 pandemic, which include his decision to try and switch off more in the evening, reports aceshowbiz.com.



"One thing I've learned to do is put the phone down at night," he explained.



"It is a discipline, it is hard in this day and age. We are all sort of addicted to our phones and social media... so putting that stuff down at night has changed my life. That has allowed me to be more present with my family and I have found that to be weirdly and unexpectedly restorative."



Reynolds recently announced he's taking a planned sabbatical from Hollywood and further explained his reasons for the break during his interview with 'Extra'.



"The pandemic was really hard on kids... I recognise and acknowledge the fact that I'm obscenely fortunate to not be paycheck to paycheck, so I was able to be home with my kids when we were in lockdown," he said.



"It made me think how important that time is and then all of the films that I had... were suddenly back to back-to-back as we came out of the pandemic and that was really hard because my kids were in school and I couldn't bring them with me."



"My wife (Blake Lively) and I tend to not work at the same time so we can always be with the kids and that was a real struggle for me and I just felt like I needed to be home more."



He added: "So it doesn't mean that I'm stopping work or stopping development or stopping other things I'm doing, I'm just not shooting films in the next little while to at least work from home and be there at morning and at night."



