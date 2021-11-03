Russia's Security Chief, CIA Director meet in Moscow

Moscow, Nov 3 (IANS) Russian Security Council Secretary, Nikolai Patrushev met with Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director, William Burns in Moscow.



"The parties discussed Russian-American relations," according to a statement published on the Security Council's website following the meeting on Tuesday.



Burns was confirmed as CIA Head in March this year, making this visit to Moscow his first meeting with Patrushev in the new role, Xinhua news agency reported.



