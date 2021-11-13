Russia's Covid cases exceed 9 million

Moscow, Nov 13 (IANS) Russia confirmed 39,256 Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 9,031,851, the official monitoring and response centre said on Saturday.



It took less than a month for Russia's caseload to jump from eight million to nine million as the country has been struggling with a fourth and the highest wave of coronavirus infections since mid-September, Xinhua news agency reported.



The national death toll grew by a new single-day record of 1,241 to 254,167, and the number of recoveries increased by 33,802 to 7,754,764, the centre said.



Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 4,185 new cases over the past 24 hours, taking its total to 1,891,428.



--IANS

int/pgh