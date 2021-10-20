Russian fighters escort US bombers above Black Sea

Moscow, Oct 20 (IANS) Russian fighter jets on Wednesday escorted two US strategic bombers over the neutral waters of the Black Sea, said the Russian Defence Ministry.



Russian radars detected aerial targets approaching the Russian border over the Black Sea, and two Su-30 fighters took off in response, Xinhua news agency reported citing the Russian Defence Ministry.



The Russian pilots identified the air targets as two US Air Force B-1B strategic bombers and two KC-135 tanker planes, before escorting them away.



No violation of Russian borders occurred, and the Russian aircraft strictly complied with international rules for the use of airspace, it said.



