Russia, West disagree on essential issues during negotiations: Kremlin

Moscow, Jan 14 (IANS) Russia and the West disagreed on essential issues during this week's negotiations in Geneva and Brussels, the Kremlin has said.



"Negotiations were initiated in order to get specific answers to specific fundamental questions raised. It is on these fundamental issues that disagreements have been recorded," the RIA Novosti news agency quoted Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Thursday.



"This is bad. This can only be counted in the negative points of the two rounds that took place," he added.



A round of security talks between the US and Russia concluded Monday evening in Geneva without yielding any diplomatic breakthrough, and talks between representatives of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and Russia wound up on Wednesday in Brussels also without a clear

outcome, Xinhua news agency reported.



