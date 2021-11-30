Russia starts developing new Covid-19 vaccine against Omicron variant

Moscow, Nov 30 (IANS) Russia's Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology has said it has begun developing a new version of Sputnik vaccine adapted to target the Omicron variant of Covid-19.



Gamaleya in a statement on Monday added that the center is studying whether its Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines can neutralise the Omicron variant as it believes, Xinhua news agency reported.



If modification is needed, the new Sputnik Omicron version can be ready for mass production in 45 days, the center said, hoping that a great amount of Sputnik Omicron booster shots can enter international markets in early 2022.



