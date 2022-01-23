Russia sees new record of daily Covid-19 cases

Moscow, Jan 23 (IANS) Russia has registered 57,212 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, the highest single-day increase to date, taking the national tally to 11,044,986, the official monitoring and response center has said.



The nationwide death toll on Saturday grew by 681 to 325,433, while the number of recoveries increased by 25,525 to 10,000,577.



Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, also reported a daily record of 16,094 new cases, taking its total to 2,157,008.



There are currently 718,976 active cases in Russia, while the mortality rate from Covid-19 infections stands at 2.95 per cent, Xinhua news agency reported.



According to official data, nearly 82 million Russians had received at least one dose of a vaccine as of Friday and more than 78 million of them had been fully inoculated.



--IANS

int/khz/

