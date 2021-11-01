Russia reports new record of daily Covid-19 cases

Moscow, Nov 1 (IANS) Russia has reported 40,993 Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the highest daily count since the pandemic hit the country, taking the national tally to 8,513,790, the official monitoring and response center said.



The nationwide death toll grew by 1,158 to 238,538 and the number of recoveries increased by 27,115 to 7,358,539, according to the center on Sunday.



Moscow reported 7,603 new cases, taking the capital's caseload to 1,817,391, Xinhua news agency reported.



Over 56.7 million Russian citizens have received at least one dose of a vaccine and more than 50.9 million had been fully vaccinated, according to data released on Friday.



The whole country entered a period of paid non-working days from Saturday to at least November 7, during which all non-essential shops and businesses will be closed, and people are advised to limit travel.



