Russia detects increased NATO reconnaissance activities near borders

Moscow, Nov 13 (IANS) The Russian Defence Ministry detected six NATO reconnaissance aircraft near the country's borders in the Black Sea over the past 24 hours.



The Ministry's Zvezda broadcaster said on Friday that Russia's Aerospace forces had detected and escorted the foreign aircraft, as the intensity of NATO aerial reconnaissance activities continued to grow, Xinhua news agency reported.



Three US Navy P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft were detected, along with a French Air Force C-160G Gabriel aircraft, a US Air Force RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft and a US Air Force U-2S reconnaissance plane, it said.



The broadcaster added that the Ministry views the "aggressive military activity of the US in the Black Sea region as a threat to regional security and strategic stability".



Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Russia will take all necessary measures to ensure its security against the backdrop of NATO's increased military activities near the country's borders.



--IANS

ksk/