Russia adds 39,165 Covid-19 cases

Moscow, Nov 8 (IANS) Russia registered 39,165 Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 8,795,095, the official Monitoring and Response Center has said.



The national death toll grew by 1,179 to 246,814 and the number of recoveries increased by 26,806 to 7,561,978, Xinhua news agency reported.



The mortality rate of the disease stands at 2.81 per cent, the Center added.



Moscow, the hardest hit city in Russia, reported 4,975 new cases, taking its caseload to 1,861,624.



