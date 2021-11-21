Russia adds 36,970 Covid-19 cases

Moscow, Nov 21 (IANS) Russia has confirmed 36,970 Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 9,331,158, the official Monitoring and Response Center said on Sunday.



Meanwhile, the national Covid-19 death toll grew by 1,252 to 264,095, while the number of recoveries increased by 32,504 to 8,024,930, Xinhua news agency reported.



Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 3,438 new cases over the past 24 hours, taking its total to 1,918,633.



Confirmed cases in Russia over the past seven days declined by 5.5 percent from a week ago, with Moscow seeing an even sharper drop of about 30 percent, the center said.



