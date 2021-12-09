Russia adds 30,209 Covid-19 cases

Moscow, Dec 9 (IANS) Russia has reported 30,209 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 9,925,806, the official monitoring and response centre said on Thursday.



Meanwhile, the national Covid-19 death toll increased by 1,181 to 286,004, while the number of recoveries grew from 35,794 to 8,637,861, Xinhua news agency reported.



Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,948 new cases, taking its total caseload to 1,974,899.



Anna Popova, head of Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Thursday that the Delta variant continues to be the dominant strain in the country, after two Omicron cases were confirmed.



--IANS

int/sks