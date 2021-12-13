Russia adds 29,558 Covid-19 cases

Moscow, Dec 13 (IANS) Russia has reported 29,558 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 10,046,454, the official monitoring and response centre said Monday.



Meanwhile, the national Covid death toll has increased by 1,121 to 290,604, while the number of recoveries grew by 28,561 to 8,769,916, Xinhua news agency reported.



There are currently 985,934 active cases in Russia, and the mortality rate from Covid infections remains at about 2.89 percent, the centre said.



Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,894 new cases, taking its total caseload to 1,987,272.



--IANS

