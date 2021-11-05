Rumours of jaundice epidemic, dengue outbreak in Kashmir baseless

Srinagar, Nov 5 (IANS) Taking note of recent rumours of jaundice epidemic and dengue outbreak in Kashmir Valley, the Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir on Friday clarified that all such claims are false and baseless.



Regarding the rumoured epidemic of jaundice in Habba Kadal, Gadood Bagh, an expert team visited and investigated the cases on Friday, an official release said.



It was found that three such cases were reported from three different houses with different onset periods having no co-relations to each other. Moreover, various water samples were also collected for MPN count and further measures will be taken by the department based on test results.



Similarly, the department has taken cognizance of 21 reported cases of dengue and has put in place a detailed strategy for prevention and management of dengue cases in the valley through divisional and district level rapid response teams, regular surveillance, early diagnosis, and prompt treatment.



