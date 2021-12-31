Rumi Khan wants to learn the art of resolving conflicts in 2022

Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) Actor Rumi Khan feels that new years are all about new opportunities.



Rumi, who has acted in TV shows like 'Ishq Ka Rang Safed', 'Mahabharat' and 'Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh', feels it takes too much effort to stick to our resolutions.



He says: "We all know that it takes effort to build a strong social circle. Sometimes, it takes stepping out of our comfort zone, or getting rid of a bad habit. The arrival of New Year is the perfect time to make little changes that can have a big impact on our social life. With New Year just around the corner, I plan to learn something new, and after experiencing the pandemic, I feel there should be no place for hate in life."



The actor, who is known for his roles in ‘Uttaran' and ‘Ek Veer Ki Ardaas: Veera', wants to learn the art of resolving conflicts.



He adds: "Disagreements happen and we do get offended. Misunderstandings occur even between the best of friends. It doesn't have to lead to major drama, and damage our relationships. I'm trying to make it my goal to nip conflicts in the bud in the New Year.



"If there's a rift between me and my friends, I will make the effort to have a conversation about the problem. I will hear my friends out when they share their perspectives. I will be respectful and considerate while sharing my own. And remember, it's always important to apologise if I have hurt someone's feelings. The better you are at keeping the drama to a minimum, the stronger your friendships will be in the long run."



--IANS

ila/arm