Ruling NPP, UDP candidates lead in 2 of 3 Meghalaya Assembly seats (Ld)

Shillong, Nov 2 (IANS) The ruling National People's Party (NPP) candidate Pyniaid Sing Syiem and the United Democratic Party nominee Eugeneson Lyngdoh are leading over their Congress opponents in the Mawryngkneng and the Mawphlang Assembly seats of Meghalaya.



Counting of votes are underway in the three Assembly segments in Meghalaya, officials said.



The by-elections were held on October in Mawryngkneng, Rajabala, Mawphlang assembly seats in the East Khasi Hills and West Garo Hills districts.



Over 80.86 per cent of the 1,02,695 eligible electorate cast their votes to decide the electoral fate of 13 candidates in the three seats.



The bypolls were necessitated following the death of sitting MLAs -- David A. Nongrum (Congress, Mawryngkneng), Azad Zaman (UDP, Rajabala) and Syntar Klas Sunn (Independent, Mawphlang).



--IANS

