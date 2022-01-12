Ruling CPI-M under fire for flouting Covid norms in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 12 (IANS) When it comes to observing Covid protocols, it appears that it's not there for the ruling CPI-M as is apparent in the party meetings being held in violation of all the rules.



On Tuesday, there was a huge spike in Covid cases in the state and in comparison to the previous week, there was a 100 per cent increase.



Though State Health Minister Veena George announced that for weddings and funerals there should not be more than 50 people, the curtain raiser event for the three-day district party meetings scheduled to begin on January 14, saw a welcome dance event by around 600 women dancers on Tuesday evening in an eight minute performance.



Watching the dance performance was CPI-M politburo member M.A.Baby.



Following the criticism, its district secretary P.Mohanan told the media that there will be only leaders who will take part in the meeting venue as they have decided to organise virtual party meetings at the same time when the leaders' meeting takes place.



On her party violating all the basic protocols, George said: "The health department is doing its job, the police are doing theirs and the local self-government is doing its duty".



George , on Wednesday, informed the media that 76 more people have tested for Omicron taking the total to 421 cases, which included 290 from low risk countries, 85 from high risk countries, 43 were primary contacts and 3 came from inside the country to Kerala.



--IANS

sg/shb/

