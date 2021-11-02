Ruling BJP registers thumping win in K'taka's Sindagi

Vijayapura, (Karnataka) Nov 2 (IANS) The ruling BJP has registered a thumping victory in the Sindagi Assembly seat in Karnataka's Vijayanagar district on Tuesday. Ramesh Bhoosanur, the BJP candidate has defeated the nearest rival Congress candidate by a whopping margin of 31,185 votes.



The Congress candidate Ashok Mane manage to get 62,292 votes, while JD(S) candidate Nazia Angadi received only 4,321 votes.



Bhoosanur explained that good work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and incumbent Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had enabled his victory.



DK Shivakumar, President of the state Congress said that in the last Assembly elections, the party had polled around 30,000 votes and came in third position.



This time the party has managed to get 62,292 votes and secure the second place.



"We are satisfied with the performance. By next elections, Congress will make a stronger come back," he said.



Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said: "We had expected a tough fight in Sindagi constituency.Our expectation could not materialise and we have lost by a huge margin. The Congress party which was in third position now it has managed to come to the second position.



"But, defeat is a defeat. We will discuss it in the platform of party. I camped there for 3 to 4 days. The response from the people was good."



--IANS

mka/ksk/











