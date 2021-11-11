Rudy says Oppn in Goa is visionless, sees huge win for BJP

By Shashi Bhushan

Panjim, Nov 11 (IANS) Ahead of next year's Goa assembly polls, former union minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy has said that the opposition is visionless and the BJP will register a huge victory in the forthcoming polls.





In an interview to IANS Rudy, also the former BJP Goa in-charge, said that the party is not seeing any fight with any political party in the assembly election. Taking a dig at Mamata Banerjee's announcement to contest the Goa assembly polls, Rudy said that there are too many shops (political parties) in the state and he has heard that a few more shops are opening in Goa.



Excerpts from the interview:



Q: What would you say about the Goa election scheduled early next year. The BJP is contesting the polls for the first time after the death of the party's tallest leader in Goa, Manohar Parrikar?



Rudy: Definitely Manohar Parrikar was the tallest leader of Goa. Parrikar has created a generation of leaders and party workers here. Today, the BJP is firmly moving towards a big majority in next year's assembly polls. The Opposition is visionless and they are creating adopted opposition. Contesting elections by creating adopted opposition is not logical. A Deshbhakt (patriot) of Goa knows the history of the state and people here are smart and intelligent and I am confident that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP will register a huge victory.



Q: What would you say about the multi-cornered contest in next year's Goa assembly polls?



Rudy: I don't see any fight with any political party. They (opposition) are fragmented and there are too many shops (parties) in the state and I heard a few more shops are opening in Goa. But the BJP is firmly esconced in Goa and is coming back to power for a third term also. The BJP government served the people of the state and continuously worked for the welfare of the people.



Q: Who is your main opponent in Goa - Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) or the Trinamool Congress?



Rudy: I don't see any opposition, you tell me who is our opposition. More parties may also be waiting to come to Goa. We are working for people and will continue to do the same.



Q: Big hoardings of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Benerjee and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal are seen across the state. Do you think of them as challengers?



Rudy: If elections can be won by putting up hoardings, then there are many people in the country who can put up more hoardings. Hoardings and posters do not ensure victory and elections can be won only by working for the people and making their life better.



Q: Do you think Mamata Banerjee is a challenge?



Rudy: I only talk about the BJP and the BJP is working on the ground for the development of the state.



Q: Do you think the freebies announced by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will have an impact on the polls?



Rudy: That is his party's agenda and I can't comment on it. Let's see what will be his position in Delhi and other states.



Q: What are the achievements of Pramod Sawant's government?



Rudy: The Pramod Sawant government has completed all the infrastructure projects started by late Manohar Parrikar and connected the state government with the government at the Centre. Several new infrastructure projects like construction of new airports or road projects are going on which will be completed soon. Governance has improved in the state under the BJP government. Benefits of central schemes are visible on the ground. Goa is moving ahead on a positive note.



--IANS

ssb/bg