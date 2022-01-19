R'than reports 13,398 new Covid cases; 12 deaths

Jaipur, Jan 19 (IANS) Rajasthan on Wednesday reported 13,398 new Covid-19 cases while 12 people succumbed to the virus in the state, pushing the cumulative death toll to 9,031.



A total of three deaths were reported in Jaipur, while two deaths have been reported in Jodhpur and Bikaner each. Five deaths have been reported in Ajmer, Alwar, Dausa, Kota and Sikar.



In fact, deaths have been increasing in the state continuously in the last one week.



A total of 50 people lost their lives in the last seven days while 67 people have died in 16 days during the third wave of Covid-19.



On Tuesday, nine deaths were registered in the state, while on Monday, five people died.



On Wednesday, Jaipur registered a maximum of 3,310 cases.



Meanwhile, a total of 8,213 patients recovered in the state.



--IANS

arc/pgh







