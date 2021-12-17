R'than: BJP slams Cong ahead of event to mark 3-year rule

Jaipur, Dec 17 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Rajasthan on Friday slammed the Congress-led government in the state ahead of the party's preparations for the programmes to mark the third year of the formation of its government.



The opposition party has taken pot shots at the Ashok Gehlot-led government over several issues, listing its "failures" including the deteriorating law and order situation, crime against women, unemployment among others.



Talking to the media, Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia highlighted the "mis-governance" and termed the state government "anti-people" .



"The Congress government has no right to celebrate completion of three years of its government formation as it has proved out to be a corrupt and chaotic government under which decisions taken by it have been against the public interest.



"These decisions had to be withdrawn under the pressure of opposition movements and the government had to take a U-turn on decisions more than a dozen times," he said.



Hitting out at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Poonia said he had promised to waive the entire loan of farmers in 2018, and this promise was also made in the public manifesto, which the government is reneging on. "Sixty lakh farmers of the state are waiting for the loan waiver and the government is shamelessly celebrating 3 years," he said.



Former Rajasthan chief minister and BJP national vice president Vasundhara Raje said: "This is the first time in seven decades when the government is nowhere to be seen in the state. The Congress government, formed by making false promises to the public, is failing in every test of the people in these three years."



Raje said had there been a government in Rajasthan, "our state would not have topped in unemployment and question papers of crucial examinations would not have been out".



"Every day, innocent girls would not have become victims of rape and our state would not have been on top in women's atrocities. Dalit atrocities too would not have peaked. Had the government been there, it would have fulfilled the promise of loan waiver to the farmers," she said.



Former Union Minister, and MP from Jaipur Rural, Rajyavardhan Rathore said: "Electricity and petrol are most expensive in Rajasthan due to which the public is suffering. The Congress rule has pushed Rajasthan back by five years. The Congress had formed the government in the state by making big promises to the public, but even today, the youth are yearning for employment and unemployment allowance, farmers are waiting for loan waiver and hence there is anger against the government in every section of the society.



"The party has no right to celebrate these three years," he added.



--IANS

arc/pgh



