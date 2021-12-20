R'sthan to distribute free sanitary napkins to 1.20 cr women of state

Jaipur, Dec 20 (IANS) In what could be termed as the first of its kind initiative, free sanitary napkins will be distributed to around 1.20 crore women and girls in the age group of 10 to 45 years in Rajasthan.



On the third anniversary of the Ashok Gehlot government, the state launched the 'Udaan Scheme' at a function organized at the Chief Minister's residence on Sunday.



Under the scheme, free sanitary napkins will be distributed to women in the age group of 10 to 45 years. Rajasthan is the first state in the country to take such an initiative.



This scheme of the Women and Child Development Department will be operated from Indira Mahila Shakti Nidhi. The mascot and logo of the scheme were also released at the function. Gehlot said that there will be no shortage of funds for this scheme. The Chief Minister said that similar work should be done to make the Udaan scheme a success as was done during Corona.



As per the officials, 1.20 crore women of the state will be benefited from the scheme. In the first phase, 28 to 30 lakh women and girls will be benefited with a budget of Rs 200 crore allotted for the scheme.



Among those who lauded the scheme was film actress Taapsee Pannu who praised it through her tweet.



