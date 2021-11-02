RSS slams attack on Dalit family in Gujarat's Kutch

Gandhinagar, Nov 2 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leaders in Gujarat has slammed the attack on a Dalit family in a village in Kutch allegedly over their entry in a temple, calling for an end to caste-based discriminatory practices.



"The RSS Sarsanghchalak (Mohan Bhagwat) had made a call to the society and RSS workers two to three years back to create an atmosphere which allowed temple entry to all, source of water or cremation ground to all in a village," said Bharat Patel, RSS Gujarat Prant Sanghchalak. He was speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakarini Mandal (ABKM), organised at RSS office in Ahmedabad.



"We condemn all kinds of violence against mankind not only in India, but anywhere in the world. ABKM workers in Gujarat go out in villages and other places, wherever we hear about such ill practises of caste discrimination are being followed and amicably and peacefully resolve them," Bharat Patel told IANS.



Six members of a Dalit family at Ner village in Bhachau taluka of Kutch were, according to the FIR, assaulted by a group of 20 persons, on October 26 following which police detained seven accused.



The injured victims of Dalit family claimed that they were specifically targeted after they entered Ram temple in the village during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ritual, the police said.



They have been admitted in a civil hospital in Bhuj of Kutch following the attack.



Patel also said that an annual ABKM meet of senior RSS functionaries was held at Dharwad in Karnataka recently in which a resolution was passed to condemn the recent incidents of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.



"We urge the Bangladesh government not just to arrest the accused involved in the attack but also ensure that the minority community over there can live peacefully," said Patel.



