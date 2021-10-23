RSS' All India Executive Council meeting to be held from Oct 28-30

By Santosh Kumar Pathak

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will hold its All India Executive Council from October 28 to 30, which will be attended by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members, including prominent office-bearers of all organisations affiliated with the Sangh.





Also in attendance will be RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale.



The RSS's Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, Sunil Ambekar told IANS that the meeting will also be attended by nearly 350 delegates from across the country.



The Sangh had held a meeting of the All India Pratinidhi Sabhain in March this year during which the strategy of the upcoming meet was discussed, Ambekar said.



According to Ambekar, the meeting in Dharwad will focus on several issues such as expanding the RSS base at the ground and providing training to the workers associated with the organisation.



This meeting of the Sangh is being considered as significant in terms of the preparations before the crucial 2022 Assembly elections in five states.



Sources have said that the current political situation of the country, especially in the poll-bound states, could be discussed and the outline of many future programmes might also be approved in terms of preparations.



