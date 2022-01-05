RSS affiliates' annual conclave to discuss 'Bharat' centric education

Hyderabad, Jan 5 (IANS) Several organisations affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have convened for their annual three-day coordination meeting, which commenced here on Wednesday.



RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, along with all the five Joint General Secretaries and other office-bearers of the Sangh, are attending the meeting that is held every year.



The meet is usually held around the month of September, but due to Covid breakouts, it was pushed to January this year, said Sunil Ambekar, Akhil Bharatiya Prachaar Pramukh of the RSS.



"A total of 216 office-bearers from 36 inspired organisations are participating in the meeting. The attendees have all taken double dose of vaccine as per the Covid protocols," Ambekar said.



Emphasising that this is not a decision-making meeting, but only meant for sharing information, Ambekar said that ‘Bharat'-centric education would be discussed by the Vidya Samuh, including Vidya Bharati, ABVP, Bhartiya Sikshan Mandal and others. These organisations will share their experiences related to the New Education Policy as well, he said.



Last year at the meeting organised in Karnavati, Gujarat, the organisations related to economy viz Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Swadeshi Jagran Manch, and Laghu Udyog Bharati, among others, had discussed plans to improve the employment scenario in the country.



Seva Bharati's initiatives on ‘seva' during Covid and its various initiatives to improve health and eradicate malnutrition among children would be shared between the member organisations during this year's meeting.



All the organisations are involved in the celebrations of 75 years of Independence. The programmes and special drives they undertook will also be discussed at the three-day meet.



In a couple of years, the Sangh would be completing 100 years, and discussions will be held in the meeting on the initiatives on environment, family awareness, and social harmony, Ambekar stated.



