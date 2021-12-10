RS today: Demand for JPC on pollution, laws to curb food wastage, population control

New Delhi, Dec 10 (IANS) In the Rajya Sabha on Friday, Congress MP Amee Yajnik will bring a resolution to demand a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) for curbing pollution while BJP MPs, Rakesh Sinha and Vijaypal Singh Tomar will seek a law to curb food wastage and population control as the private members' Bills.



Party MP Amee Yajnik said, "Take steps to form a Joint Parliamentary Committee to work with all stakeholders and set a timeline to present a comprehensive report on the current status of air, water and land pollution in our country."



The resolution says several reports show that India has the world's worst air pollution and toxic air that kills more than one million people every year. The smoggy air cloaking India's 22 most populated cities often contains dangerously high levels of fine particulate matter, known as PM 2.5, which have been linked to lung and heart diseases and are known to impair cognitive functions and the immune system. New Delhi recorded the highest concentration of PM 2.5 particles till date, at 14 times the safe limit outlined by the World Health Organisation (WHO)"



BJP MP Rakesh Sinha will move a Resolution, "stop food wastage through massive awareness campaigns, open chains of food banks and frame a law to curb food waste."



BJP MP Vijaypal Singh Tomar will move a resolution on population control: "Prepare a stringent population policy to stop the exponential increase in population and uncontrolled migration of rural population to cities; invent new contraceptives and motivate the common people to use contraceptives."



Congress MP L.Hanumanthaiah to move a resolution on manual scavenging: "Bring changes in the prevailing Act that can prove effective in curbing manual scavenging in the country. Take strict action against those who are responsible for violation of the provisions of the Acts."



Vaiko will move a resolution to demand: "Take necessary measures, including amendments to the Constitution to bring back the subjects which were transferred from the State List to the Concurrent List, during the last 70 years, ensure that the residuary powers are vested with the States by reviewing and restructuring the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution, take necessary steps to ensure that the States are financially empowered by allocating more finance to them. Provide corpus funds to mitigate the sufferings of the people of each State, of such amounts depending on the past disasters each State faced, like drought, floods, cyclone, etc."



