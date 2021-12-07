RS to discuss surrogacy regulation bill

New Delhi, Dec 7 (IANS) The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday will initiate discussion on the Surrogacy Regulation Bill and Assisted Reproductive Regulation Bill, which will be introduced by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya



"To move that the The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2021 for the regulation and supervision of the assisted reproductive technology clinics and the assisted reproductive technology banks, prevention of misuse, safe and ethical practice of assisted reproductive technology services for addressing the issues of reproductive health where assisted reproductive technology is required for becoming a parent or for freezing gametes, embryos, embryonic tissues for further use due to infertility, disease or social or medical concerns and for regulation and supervision of research and development and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, as passed by the Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration."



Mandaviya will move that the Bill to constitute National Surrogacy Board, State Surrogacy Boards and appointment of appropriate authorities for regulation of the practice and process of surrogacy and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, as passed by Lok Sabha and as reported by the Select Committee of Rajya Sabha, be taken into Consideration, the RS business mentioned.



The reports of standing committee of the rural development panchayati raj, water resources, consumer affairs and women empowerment will also be presented in the Upper House.



