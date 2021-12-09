RS passes bill to enhance status of institutes of pharma education, research

New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) The upper house of the parliament on Thursday passed 'The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill 2021'.



The bill has already been passed in the Lok Sabha.



The bill seeks to accord special status to six more institutes of pharmaceutical education and research as well as set up a council for these institutes.



Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya speaking on the bill thanked the ten lakh pharmacists and employees of the pharma industry who maintained supply during the fight against pandemic and helped 150 countries with medicines.



The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2021 seeks to amend the 1998 Act established National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Punjab and declared it as an Institution of National Importance.



The Bill grants six additional National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research as Institutions of National Importance. These institutes are located in Hyderabad, Kolkata, Guwahati, Rae Bareli, Ahmedabad and Hajipur.



The Bill provides for a Council to coordinate the activities among the institutes and to ensure development of pharmaceutical education and research and maintenance of standards.



The Council will include, apart from other members, the Minister in charge of the department of pharmaceuticals (ex officio), as the Chairperson, the Minister of State as the Vice-Chairperson.



