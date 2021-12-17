RS: Govt to move mediation Bill, RJD's Manoj Jha to move right to health Bill

New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP in Rajya Sabha Manoj Kumar Jha on Friday will move a 'Right to Health' as a private member Bill.



"To move for leave to introduce a Bill to provide for health as a fundamental right to all citizens and to ensure equitable access and maintenance of a standard of physical and mental health conducive to living a life in dignity and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto. Also to introduce The Right to Health Bill, 2021," said the Rajya Sabha bulletin.



The government has listed The Mediation Bill, 2021 which will be moved by Law Minister Kiren Rijiju. The Bill aims to "promote and facilitate mediation, especially institutional mediation, for resolution of disputes, commercial or otherwise, enforce mediated settlement agreements, provide for a body for registration of mediators, to encourage community mediation and to make online mediation as acceptable and cost effective process."



The government and the opposition are at loggerheads in the House on the issue of suspension of 12 MPs. On Thursday, no House business could be conducted because of the opposition uproar on the issue. After two brief adjournments, the House was finally adjourned for the day.



