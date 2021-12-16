RS adjourned till 2 p.m. amid Opposition uproar

New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) The Opposition, on Thursday, forced adjournment of Rajya Sabha after Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu rejected suspension notices given under rule 267.



Congress MP Deepender Hooda and Sushmita Dev of TMC had given notices to discuss the Lakhimpur incident but were disallowed.



After tabling of JPC report on data protection by Jairam Ramesh, the Opposition MPs pressed for their demand but the Chairman refused and adjourned the House till 2 p.m.



The proceedings have been disrupted for the second time in two days.



On Wednesday, during a short discussion on Covid, a BJP MP termed the protesting Members "Omicron" saying they were a threat to democracy evenas the Opposition stuck to their demand for revocation of the suspension.



Holding placards, the protesting Members had rushed to the Well of the House raising slogans during Question Hour and the short duration discussion.



At this, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal had sought an apology from the suspended MPs. Even after attacking marshals and misbehaving with the female marshals and senior Opposition members are unrepentant, he alleged.



"The government is ready to consider their request provided they apologise," he added.



Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said, "We have been repeatedly telling you that the crime which we have not committed is being put on us," and alleged that the House is being misled about the incident.



--IANS

miz/shb/





