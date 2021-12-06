RS adjourned for the day amid continuous ruckus by oppn

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha on Monday were adjourned for the day after the continuous protests from the opposition bench on Nagaland firing incident and suspension of 12 members.



Soon after the house re-assembled at 4 p.m., opposition members started shouting slogans to press their demands, while Deputy Chairman Harivansh kept on urging the opposition members to take their seats and listen to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on Nagaland incident.



The Deputy Chairman's advice did not deter the opposition members from sloganeering and the Home Minister had to read out his statement amid din.



At the end of the Home Minister's statement in the house, Harivansh also called the names from the opposition bench for discussion but nobody responded to the Chair's call.



Following that, the Chair adjourned the house till 11 a.m. on December 7.



The proceedings of the house were adjourned thrice on Monday due to protests by opposition which was demanding discussion on the Nagaland firing incident and revoking the suspension of 12 members from their side.



The first adjournment was made soon after the Zero Hour began and it was adjourned till 12 noon.



Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu also said that the opposition was sacrificing Zero Hour despite the fact that the Union Home Minister was to give a statement in the house in the afternoon.



Opposition's protests continued during Question Hour and despite the sincere efforts by the Deputy Chairman, calm did not prevail.



Harivansh repeatedly urged the members that the Question Hour was the property of the house and it cannot be disrupted like this. He also appealed to all agitating MPs to go back to their seats amid increasing protests. He kept on reiterating that Question Hour was important and the opposition should cooperate in transacting the business.



But the Deputy Chairman's advice fell in deaf ears of the protesting opposition member and he adjourned the house till 2 p.m.



When the Rajya Sabha met at 2 p.m., it was again adjourned within a few minutes to meet at 3 p.m., but again got adjourned as the opposition members were not ready to cooperate and kept on shouting and sloganeering for their demands.



The house sat at 4 p.m. and the Home Minister gave its statement on Nagaland, after which it was adjourned for the day.



