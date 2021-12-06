RS adjourned again till 2 p.m. amid Oppn's ruckus over Nagaland firing

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha on Monday was again adjourned till 2 p.m. amid the Opposition's cotinued ruckus over the Nagaland firing incident.



This was the second adjournment on Monday when the Opposition continued their demand to suspend the business of the House and a discussion on Saturday's firing incident when army personnel in the state's Mon district mistook 14 coal mine workers returning home in a pick-up van as insurgents and gunned them down.



Soon after the Upper House reassembled at 12 p.m. after the first adjournment, Deputy Speaker Harivansh Narayan Singh initiated the Question Hour when the Opposition members started shouting slogans and some of them came into the well carrying placards.



The Deputy Chairman urged the members that the Question Hour was the property of the House and it cannot be disrupted like this.



He also appealed to all the agitating MPs to go back to their seats amid increasing protests and also urged them to let the Question Hour proceed smoothly.



Meanwhile, in a response to a question, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the Central government will make sure to increase the target of rural households under Ujjwala 2.0 which was introduced in August this year and it has helped lakhs of households during the pandemic.



Harivansh kept on reiterating that Question Hour was important and the Opposition should cooperate in transacting the business.



But the Deputy Chairman's advice fell on the deaf ears and he adjourned the House till 2 p.m.



Earlier, Chairman N. Venkaiah Naidu also appealed to the Opposition to let the Zero Hour run but they kept on demanding the suspension of the proceedings and to allow a discussion on the firing incident.



Noting that the incident was very unfortunate, Naidu informed that he had spoken to the Defence and Home Ministers and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah was to make a statement in the House this afternoon.



Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal also said that the government was sensitive and concerned of the matters and that the Home Minister would make a statement in the afternoon.



--IANS

ams/ksk/