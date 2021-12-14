Rs 40 crore approved for domestic airport in Ambala

Chandigarh, Dec 14 (IANS) Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said on Tuesday that Rs 40 crore has been approved for the construction of a domestic airport in Ambala.



A new terminal will be built close to the Ambala Air Force station from where passengers will be taken on the taxi-way to board the aircraft. He said this amount has been approved by the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation. The process for construction of the domestic airport terminal will start soon.



The UDAN scheme was launched by the Central government under the regional connectivity scheme. Special efforts were made by Home Minister Vij to get the benefit of the UDAN scheme to Ambala, his home constituency.



The first airport terminal was to be built around the Air Force station. For this, the administration had earlier identified land in Dhankaur, Dhulkot, Garnala and Barnala villages adjoining the station.



Later, with the efforts of Vij, the army land near the military dairy farm on the Air Force station road was selected for constructing the domestic airport.



