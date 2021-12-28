'RRR' team marks New Year with Bollywood biggies at grand event

Hyderabad, Dec 28 (IANS) The team of S.S. Rajamouli's highly anticipated magnum opus 'RRR' is engrossed in promoting the movie. Juggling between back-to-back events and interviews, the team held a celebration to mark the New Year on a grand note.



The celebration brought together the biggest stars across India under one roof. Termed as the 'Glorious Chapter of Indian Cinema', the commemoration was laced with a star-studded stage. Rajamouli, and 'RRR' stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, and others indulged themselves in the jamboree.



The grand gala night, with the presence of Salman Khan as chief guest and hosted by Karan Johar, was attended by a huge crowd with the happy camaraderie on the stage.



"It only feels like yesterday when I met Rajamouli sir at the Hyderabad airport when I expressed my dream of working with him, only to be more than delighted when he told me that he has something that I can work on," Alia Bhatt said.



The excited actress said, "It calls for a celebration, as that project turned to be one of the biggest movies of India. There couldn't have been a better way to end the year than this, on such a monumental note."



Jr NTR and Ram Charan also expressed their happiness and shared their experiences working for the most awaited movie. The duo also conveyed that they feel lucky to have got an opportunity to celebrate the New Year at the gala.



Topped with high-octane performances and a resplendent set-up, the New Year celebration event of 'RRR' will be simulcast on Zee Cinema, Zee TV, &TV, Zing and Zee Cinemalu at 11 p.m. on December 31.



--IANS

py/kr