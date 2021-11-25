Royal Enfield starts local assembly unit ops in Thailand

New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Mid-size motorcycle major Royal Enfield has commenced operations of its local assembly unit and CKD facility in Thailand.



As per the company, the unit has been set up in partnership with GPX.



"With this, the company now has three local CKD (completely knocked down) units - in Argentina, and Colombia in Latin America, and in Thailand - in addition to the three state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Chennai, India," the company said in a statement.



Besides catering to consumers in Thailand, the assembly unit will act as a distribution hub for all other countries in South-East Asia, including Indonesia, and Vietnam, the company said.



"To begin with, the facility will start local assembly of the Himalayan, Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 models, starting this month.



"Thailand has been a critical market for Royal Enfield since the brand's market foray in 2015. Having made significant strides in the country and the APAC region, Royal Enfield is now amongst the top five players in the premium, mid-size motorcycle segment in markets such as Thailand, Australia, New Zealand and Korea," the company said.



