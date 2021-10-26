Routine admin communications shouldn't be politicised: TN Chief Secy

Chennai, Oct 26 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu on Tuesday said it is normal for state government departments to gather information about various schemes to apprise a new Governor, and it "is not right to politicise" such administrative communication.



In a statement issued here, Anbu said he had sent a letter to all the department heads to gather data about various social welfare schemes implemented in the state to apprise new Governor R.N. Ravi.



It is normal administrative practice to instruct the departments to collect such data, he added.



During the AIADMK regime, the then opposition parties like the DMK (now the ruling party) and others were opposed to then Governor Banwarilal Purohit reviewing state government schemes.



The opposition parties also opposed Purohit visiting districts and interacting with the officials.



