Ronit Bose Roy, Sangita Ghosh to play the leads in upcoming family drama 'Swaran Ghar'

Mumbai, Jan 11 (IANS) Ronit Bose Roy and Sangita Ghosh have been roped in to play the leads in upcoming family drama 'Swaran Ghar'.



Both the actors needs no introduction, while Ronit is seen in several movies such as 'Thugs of Hindostan', 'Shootout at Wadala' and TV shows like 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki', Sangita is often remembered for her role of Pammi in the show 'Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand'.



Ronit and Sangita throw light on their characters in the new show. 'Swaran Ghar' depicts the story of one couple who never thought about themselves rather just focused on the future of their children but the same kids after growing up, turn their back on their parents when they need their support the most.



Opening up on being cast as Kanwaljeet, Ronit Bose Roy said: "I am elated bagging the role of Kanwaljeet in new fiction show 'Swaran Ghar'. Kanwaljeet is a loving husband and father who has never set limits for his family and has always given them wings to fly. I am very excited about this show, portraying the role of this ideal husband, father and friend. I'm really looking forward to bringing something new and refreshing for my fans."



Sangita, who is seen as a dedicated mother, Swaran, in the show, is excited to essay the role and coming back on television after two years.



Sangita added: "I'm feeling delighted to return to television after almost two years; and I can't find the words to express how happy I feel to have landed the role of Swaran. She is a devoted mother and wife and loves her family more than anything in the world. While the audience will deeply connect with her pure-hearted nature, they will also enjoy watching her strong-willed persona on screen. Bringing such a relatable character to life is going to be a challenge, but I'll give my very best to do justice to this role and live up to the expectations of our viewers."



'Swaran Ghar' will be airing soon on Colors.



