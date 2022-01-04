Romelu Lukaku back in Chelsea squad, confirms coach Thomas Tuchel

London, Jan 4 (IANS) Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Romelu Lukaku is back in the Chelsea squad ahead of Wednesday's clash with Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup.



Lukaku held a productive meeting with Tuchel on Monday in which he expressed his regret over his unauthorised interview. In the interview, he had said he was "not happy" with his situation at the club and would one day like to return to Inter Milan. After going public about his unhappiness at Stamford Bridge, Lukaku was ignored against Liverpool on Sunday.



Lukaku reportedly apologised for his controversial remark during the talks with the coach on Monday and the striker is now available for selection to face Spurs. The Belgian striker has trained with the Chelsea squad on Monday and could have an immediate opportunity to make amends with unhappy fans when Chelsea face Tottenham at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.



"We were happy we took the time to look calmly on it. He apologised and is back in the squad for today's training. For me, the most important thing was to understand. He did not do this intentionally to create this kind of noise in front of a big game," Tuchel said.



Tuchel said he has seen nothing to suggest Lukaku is not committed to Chelsea.



"He is very committed," said Tuchel. "That is why it was so surprising for me. Before that interview, I never had the slightest doubt that he is not committed, because his actions on the pitch and off the pitch all go in the same direction. He is an emotional guy and sometimes he carries his heart on his tongue. It created some noise, but there are zero doubts to his commitment."



