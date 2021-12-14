Role of saints in freedom struggle not recorded: Modi

Varanasi, Dec 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, rounded off his two-day stay in his constituency Varanasi with a visit to Swarved Mahamandir Dham in Umraha that is observing the Vihangam Yog --the 100th anniversary of the freedom fighter, Sadguru Sadafal Deo Ji Maharaj's imprisonment when he was charged with inciting mutiny amongst Indian soldiers against the 'British Raj'.



The Prime Minister, in his address, said that Sadguru Sadafaldeo ji Maharaj and many saints made huge contribution to India's freedom struggle, but their contribution has not been recorded in history the way "it should have been".



He said that it is now the people's responsibility to correct the error and apprise the young generation of the contribution of saints in freedom movement.



"Our nation is wonderful. Whenever there are testing times, some saint appears to change the times. It is in India where the tallest leader of freedom movement is called 'Mahatma' by the world," he said.



The Prime Minister said that a new Kashi was emerging and Varanasi's development was setting the roadmap for the country's development.



"Tourist footfall has doubled in the past few years and more than 30 lakh passengers were reported from the Varanasi airport even during the pandemic. This shows that change can take place if there is a will," he said.



The Swarved Mahamandir is the physical representation of the unmatched spiritual treatise 'Swarved', authored by Sadguru Sadafaldeoji Maharaj.



The Swarved Mahamandir is a meditation centre dedicated to the human race for their moral and spiritual growth.



Located in the holy city of Varanasi, it accounts for 20,000 meditation practitioners and is spread over 3 lakh square feet.



Carved upon the walls of the seven floor super-structure are the verses of the Swarveda.



