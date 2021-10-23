Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Rizwan could take the spotlight in India-Pak clash: Younis Khan

Dubai, Oct 23 (IANS) Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan, who guided the side to the ICC T20 World Cup title in 2009, feels that while Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are two "very bankable batsmen" for their respective sides, Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Rizwan could well decide who wins the T20 World Cup's 'Super 12' clash between the arch-rivals here on Sunday.



The 43-year-old also said the India pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah had been brilliant in the last few months.



"Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are two very bankable batsmen for both India and Pakistan respectively, but I feel that Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Rizwan can also turn up the heat. The spotlight will largely be on the two captains, so Rohit and Rizwan will be eased off pressure and can produce match-winning performances for their sides," Younis said on YouTube channel 'Uncut'.



While India will hope to extend their T20 World Cup run of victories against Pakistan to 6-0, Azam has said that the lop-sided results were a thing of the past and Pakistan was keen to turn things around.



Younis Khan said that Pakistan should be wary of the threat posed by Bumrah, though he added that his country's bowlers too were in "good shape".



"Pakistan's fast bowlers have been in good shape. For India, their pace attack has improved significantly in the recent past as well. Bumrah, in particular, has been brilliant in the last few months."



He also said that as far as experience goes, Kohli had established himself as a top cricketer and a leader, while Babar Azam was still establishing his international career.



"Both are top, top players. Babar is still young and he is building his career right now. Kohli, meanwhile, had made his debut in 2008 when I was still playing. I don't particularly think that the comparison is fair but it's good to see fans talking about the two players in good stead," said the former skipper.



